Luis Gil News: Recalled ahead of Friday's start
The Yankees recalled Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
Gil was left out of the Yankees' Opening Day rotation as the club initially operated with a four-man setup, but he's now up to fill in the No. 5 spot and will start Friday's game versus the Rays. The 27-year-old miss much of last season with a lat strain, finishing with a 3.32 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 41:33 K:BB across 57 regular-season innings covering 11 starts. Gil will need to pitch well to keep a rotation spot once Carlos Rodon (elbow/hamstring) and Gerrit Cole (elbow) are ready.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Gil See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week6 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds39 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club43 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East52 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues72 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Gil See More