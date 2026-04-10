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Luis Gil News: Recalled ahead of Friday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

The Yankees recalled Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Gil was left out of the Yankees' Opening Day rotation as the club initially operated with a four-man setup, but he's now up to fill in the No. 5 spot and will start Friday's game versus the Rays. The 27-year-old miss much of last season with a lat strain, finishing with a 3.32 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 41:33 K:BB across 57 regular-season innings covering 11 starts. Gil will need to pitch well to keep a rotation spot once Carlos Rodon (elbow/hamstring) and Gerrit Cole (elbow) are ready.

Luis Gil
New York Yankees
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