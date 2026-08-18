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Luis Gil News: Returning to Triple-A as RP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 5:22pm

Gil (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Gil went down in late April with shoulder inflammation and started a rehab assignment with High-A Hudson Valley last Tuesday. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said the plan is for Gil to work as a relief pitcher for the foreseeable future, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports. In Gil's two appearances during his rehab assignment with High-A Hudson Valley, he allowed no runs on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts through three innings.

Luis Gil
New York Yankees
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