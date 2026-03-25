Luis Gil News: Sent to Triple-A
The Yankees optioned Gil to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
With multiple off days to begin the season, the Yankees will operate with a four-man rotation early on. Gil will be recalled once a fifth starter is needed April 11 against the Rays. The right-hander had a strong Grapefruit League showing with a 24:5 K:BB over 19.1 innings.
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