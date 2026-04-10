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Luis Gil News: Takes loss in 2026 debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Gil (0-1) took the loss against the Rays on Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two across four innings.

Gil was handed an early 2-0 lead thanks to his teammates, but he quickly lost the lead after yielding a two-run homer to Yandy Diaz. Gil gave up another run in the third and wasn't able to receive enough run support to avoid the loss. He was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier in the day to serve as the Yankees' No. 5 starting option after the team initially went with a four-man rotation to open the season. Gil is projected to start next week at home against the Angels.

Luis Gil
New York Yankees
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