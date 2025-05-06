Luis L. Ortiz News: Shaky in no-decision Tuesday

Ortiz came away with a no-decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, coughing up six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

The big blow off Ortiz was a two-run blast by James Wood in the third inning, but the right-hander also dealt with runners in scoring position in the first, fifth and sixth innings in the wild 10-9 loss. Ortiz tossed only 48 of 85 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and he'll carry a 5.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 40:19 K:BB through 37.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Phillies.