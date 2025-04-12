Luis L. Ortiz News: Strikes out 10 in win

Ortiz (1-2) earned the win against the Royals on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Ortiz was a solo homer away from a dominant outing, racking up 16 whiffs on 100 pitches to earn his first win of the season. The 26-year-old owns a 6.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 16.1 innings, though much of the damage to his ratios stems from a seven-run outing March 31. He's slated to face his former team, the Pirates, in Pittsburgh next weekend.