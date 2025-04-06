Fantasy Baseball
Luis L. Ortiz headshot

Luis L. Ortiz News: Takes loss in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Ortiz (0-2) yielded three runs on seven hits over six innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Angels.

Ortiz gave up two runs in the second inning, starting with Logan O'Hoppe's solo shot. Jorge Soler later went deep with another solo home run in the sixth. Ortiz has been tagged with 10 runs over 10.2 frames in his first two starts of the 2025 campaign after posting a 3.32 ERA across 135.2 innings with Pittsburgh last season. He's currently in line for a home matchup against the Royals next weekend.

Luis L. Ortiz
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
