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Luis Lara News: Launches first career homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Lara went 3-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 22-0 blowout win over the Mariners.

After going hitless in his first three at-bats, Lara collected hits in each of his final three. The highlight came during Milwaukee's nine-run eighth inning, when the 21-year-old launched a three-run homer off position player Leo Rivas for the first home run of his MLB career. Lara came to the plate again later in the frame and added an RBI single, scoring Milwaukee's 22nd run of the game, to cap his career-high four-RBI performance. Through 104 plate appearances, the rookie is slashing .242/.327/.363 with one homer, 15 RBI, 13 runs scored and two stolen bases.

Luis Lara
Milwaukee Brewers
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