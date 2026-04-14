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Luis Lara News: Power breakout at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Lara is slashing .367/.456/.551 with two home runs, eight steals and a 6:8 K:BB in 13 games for Triple-A Nashville.

Lara is known for his excellent speed and outfield defense, and while he has been a productive hitter while being young for his levels, his power has always been well below-average. This year, however, Lara has a .184 ISO after never logging an ISO over .087 in a full-season league from 2023 through 2025. His 103.6 mph max exit velocity is still below average, but his 44.2 percent hard-hit rate is strong for a 21-year-old at Triple-A with his defensive tools. This could just be a small-sample fluke, but if Lara continues to produce across the board offensively, it will only be a matter of time before he's up with the big club.

Luis Lara
Milwaukee Brewers
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