Luis Matos News: Could win platoon role
Matos is the front-runner for the fourth outfielder role and is likely to platoon with Mike Yastrzemski, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Matos is hitting .308 (8-for-26) with a home run in ten games this spring. Matos would be in the weak side of the platoon and face lefties. He hit 14 home runs with a .779 OPS at Triple-A last season, but struggled with a .584 OPS in 45 games in the majors. At age 23, he may finally be finding his footing against big league pitching this spring.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now