Luis Matos headshot

Luis Matos News: Could win platoon role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 10:37pm

Matos is the front-runner for the fourth outfielder role and is likely to platoon with Mike Yastrzemski, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Matos is hitting .308 (8-for-26) with a home run in ten games this spring. Matos would be in the weak side of the platoon and face lefties. He hit 14 home runs with a .779 OPS at Triple-A last season, but struggled with a .584 OPS in 45 games in the majors. At age 23, he may finally be finding his footing against big league pitching this spring.

Luis Matos
San Francisco Giants
