Luis Matos News: DFA'd by San Francisco
The Giants Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News Wednesday.
The 24-year-old was unable to win a spot on San Francisco's Opening Day roster and is out of minor-league options, so the club can't freely send him to the minors. Matos has been unable to find much traction across parts of three MLB campaigns and has a .231/.281/.369 slash line in 593 career plate appearances.
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