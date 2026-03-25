Luis Matos headshot

Luis Matos News: DFA'd by San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Giants Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News Wednesday.

The 24-year-old was unable to win a spot on San Francisco's Opening Day roster and is out of minor-league options, so the club can't freely send him to the minors. Matos has been unable to find much traction across parts of three MLB campaigns and has a .231/.281/.369 slash line in 593 career plate appearances.

Luis Matos
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Matos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Matos See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
34 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
54 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
61 days ago