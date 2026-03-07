Luis Matos News: Multi-hit effort in spring win

Matos went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Friday's 6-3 Cactus League win over the Reds.

Matos hit an RBI double to center in the second inning and later cracked a solo homer to left in the sixth. The 24-year-old outfielder has enjoyed a strong start to Cactus League play, slashing .450/.500/.850 with five runs scored, four RBI, two long balls and two doubles across 22 plate appearances in 10 outings. With Harrison Bader's (thumb) arrival sending Jung Hoo Lee (ankle) to right field, Matos is fighting for a roster spot ahead of Opening Day. He is out of minor league options and may end up having to explore other opportunities.