Luis Matos News: Remains in organization
The Brewers outrighted Matos to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Matos was removed from the 40-man roster last week, but he passed through waivers unclaimed and will stick around in the organization as outfield depth. The 24-year-old went 4-for-20 with a 1:7 BB:K across nine games during his time with the Brewers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Matos See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers69 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target89 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats96 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Matos See More