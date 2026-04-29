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Luis Matos News: Remains in organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

The Brewers outrighted Matos to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Matos was removed from the 40-man roster last week, but he passed through waivers unclaimed and will stick around in the organization as outfield depth. The 24-year-old went 4-for-20 with a 1:7 BB:K across nine games during his time with the Brewers.

Luis Matos
Milwaukee Brewers
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