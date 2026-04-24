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Luis Matos News: Removed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Brewers designated Matos for assignment Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Matos was acquired via trade shortly after Opening Day but went only 4-for-20 with a 1:7 BB:K. He could report to Triple-A Nashville is he clears waivers, though some teams could try to claim the 24-year-old with the hope it could coax more out of him.

Luis Matos
Milwaukee Brewers
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