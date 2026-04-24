Luis Matos News: Removed from 40-man roster

The Brewers designated Matos for assignment Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Matos was acquired via trade shortly after Opening Day but went only 4-for-20 with a 1:7 BB:K. He could report to Triple-A Nashville is he clears waivers, though some teams could try to claim the 24-year-old with the hope it could coax more out of him.