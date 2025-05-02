Luis Matos News: Rough start continues Thursday

Matos drew the start at center field and went 0-for-3 during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.

The 23-year-old received the starting nod with Jung Hoo Lee sitting out against southpaw Kyle Freeland. Matos has been used sparingly this season and is just 1-for-27 at the plate over his last eight appearances. He's now slashing .146/.167/.244 with three runs scored, two extra-base hits, one RBI and a 1:4 BB:K across 42 plate appearances.