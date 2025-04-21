Luis Matos News: Struggles continue Sunday

Matos went 0-for-5 in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

Matos received the starting nod in right field against southpaw Yusei Kikuchi but failed to record a hit for the fifth straight game. The 23-year-old outfielder continues to platoon with Mike Yastrzemski, drawing starts against left-handed pitchers. However, Matos has gone 0-for-16 in his last five appearances. He's slashing .167/.194/.300 with a home run, two additional runs scored and a 1:2 BB:K across 31 plate appearances this season.