Luis Matos News: Traded to Milwaukee

The Brewers acquired Matos from the Giants on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Matos had been designated for assignment by the Giants last week and will now join a Brewers team that was in the need for some position player depth as they navigate injuries. The 24-year-old Matos is a former top prospect but has managed just a .231/.281/.369 batting line in 593 career plate appearances at the big-league level. He is out of minor-league options, so Matos will go directly onto the major-league roster.