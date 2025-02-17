Luis Medina Injury: Moves to 60-day IL
The Athletics placed Medina (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Monday.
Medina was moved to the 60-day injured list to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Luis Urias, who signed a one-year deal with the club. The transaction won't have any affect on Medina's timeline for a return, as the right-hander is likely to miss most or all of the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now