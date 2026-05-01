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Luis Medina News: Earns first win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Medina (1-1) earned the win Thursday against Kansas City. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 scoreless innings.

Entering for Jeffrey Springs (hip) in the fourth inning, Medina allowed some traffic but ultimately worked a scoreless relief outing to earn his first win of the season. After primarily operating as a starter across 149.2 regular-season innings in 2023 and 2024, the right-hander has worked exclusively out of the bullpen in 2026 after missing all of 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Through nine appearances, Medina owns a 2.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and an 11:7 K:BB across 12.2 innings.

Luis Medina
Sacramento Athletics
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