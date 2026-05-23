Luis Medina News: Receiving starting nod Sunday
Medina will serve as the Athletics' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Padres, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Medina worked primarily as a starter over his first two MLB seasons, but he has pitched exclusively in relief so far in 2026, posting a 2.41 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB over 18.2 innings. He has maxed out at 2.2 innings in an appearance this season, so while he could eventually get stretched back out as a true starter, the right-hander will likely operate as more of an opener in San Diego. Sunday had been Jacob Lopez's turn in the rotation, so he seems likely to handle the bulk of the innings behind Medina.
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