Luis Medina News: Returns to bullpen after spot start
Medina struck out two batters and allowed one hit and one walk over a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Yankees.
The Athletics called upon Medina to make a spot start last Sunday against the Padres, but he ended up serving as more of an opener for that contest, tossing just 1.1 innings before leaving the game. He's since shifted back to the bullpen and is likely to stick in a middle-relief role, even though the Athletics have a new opening in the rotation with Luis Severino (shoulder) landing on the injured list Saturday. For the season, Medina has collected one win and two holds while pitching to a 3.13 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB in 23 innings over 17 appearances.
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