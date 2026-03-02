Luis Medina headshot

Luis Medina News: Scheduled for Cactus League debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Medina (elbow) will make his Cactus League debut with a relief appearance Monday against the Padres, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

It will be the first time Medina has pitched in a game since he underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2024. The 26-year-old faces an uphill battle in making the Athletics' Opening Day roster, but he should play a role with the big club this season either as a starting pitcher or reliever.

Luis Medina
Sacramento Athletics
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Medina
