Luis Medina News: Ticketed for bullpen
The Athletics announced Monday that Medina will be part of the team's bullpen to begin the season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Medina could merit consideration for a spot in the rotation later on in the season, but at least to begin the campaign, he'll likely operate as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Deploying Medina in relief should allow the Athletics to better manage the right-hander's workload over the course of the campaign, after he missed all of 2025 while completing his recovery from his Aug. 6, 2024 Tommy John surgery. Medina faced no restrictions during spring training but showed shaky command in the Cactus League, allowing six earned runs on six hits while posting a 5:9 K:BB in 7.1 innings.
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