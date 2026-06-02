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Luis Mey News: Back in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Reds recalled Mey from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

The right-hander spent the past couple weeks at Louisville but is back with the Reds Tuesday for his second big-league stint of the season. Mey made six appearances for Cincinnati earlier this year and gave up five earned runs with a 14:7 K:BB across 8.1 innings.

Luis Mey
Cincinnati Reds
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