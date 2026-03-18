Luis Mey News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Mey to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Mey will fall short of a spot in Cincinnati's Opening Day bullpen after surrendering nine earned runs in just six Cactus League innings. Although he struggled this spring, the 24-year-old righty posted a 3.43 ERA in 21 innings with the Reds last season and a 2.48 ERA across 40 frames in the minors, so he figures to rejoin the big-league squad at some point this year whenever Cincinnati needs a fresh arm.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Mey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Mey See More