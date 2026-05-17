Luis Mey headshot

Luis Mey News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

The Reds optioned Mey to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Mey was called up by Cincinnati in late April and made six appearances in the big leagues, giving up five earned runs with a 14:7 K:BB across 8.1 innings. He'll return to Triple-A for now but could return to the big leagues when the Reds need bullpen depth.

Luis Mey
Cincinnati Reds
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