Luis Mey News: Sent to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Mey to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
Mey was called up by Cincinnati in late April and made six appearances in the big leagues, giving up five earned runs with a 14:7 K:BB across 8.1 innings. He'll return to Triple-A for now but could return to the big leagues when the Reds need bullpen depth.
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