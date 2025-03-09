Luis Mey News: Sent to Triple-A

The Reds optioned Mey to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Cincinnati thought highly enough of the 23-year-old righty to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft by adding him to the 40-man roster over the winter, but Mey -- who has yet to pitch above the Double-A level -- never looked to be a major threat to win a spot in the Reds' Opening Day bullpen. He'll get his first taste of Triple-A to begin the 2025 season after he turned in a 3.44 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 63:43 K:BB over 55 innings between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga in 2024.