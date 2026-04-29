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Luis Mey News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

The Reds recalled Mey from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Mey has offered a mixed bag at Louisville this season, posting a 4.91 ERA and 1.46 WHIP but also a 14:3 K:BB over 11 innings. The hard thrower might only be with the big club for a few days while Graham Ashcraft is on the bereavement list.

Luis Mey
Cincinnati Reds
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