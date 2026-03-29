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Luis Morales News: Allows three homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Morales (0-1) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Morales threw just 41 of 71 pitches for strikes and was undone by homers in the first, third and fourth innings. The 23-year-old posted an impressive 3.14 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB across 48.2 innings down the stretch in 2025, but he carried a rough spring into his season debut. He'll look to rebound in a home matchup against the Giants next weekend.

Luis Morales
Sacramento Athletics
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