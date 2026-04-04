Luis Morales News: Can't find plate in loss

Morales (0-2) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on eight hits and six walks over three-plus innings as the A's were routed 11-0 by the Astros. He failed to strike out a batter.

It was a disastrous outing for Morales, who managed only 38 strikes on 77 pitches before getting the hook after he walked the leadoff batter in the fourth inning. The right-hander may not be long for the rotation if he can't tighten up his control, and through two starts he carries a 12.27 ERA, 2.86 WHIP and 5:8 K:BB over 7.1 innings. His next start is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the Mets.