Luis Morales News: Decent showing in spring start
Morales allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks across 4.2 innings in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.
The right-hander allowed a first-inning solo homer to Ildemaro Vargas but managed to navigate traffic and surrender only one additional unearned run the rest of the way. It wasn't a stellar outing for Morales, but it marked his longest appearance of the spring and an improvement over his first three outings, during which he allowed a combined seven earned runs across 7.1 innings. After posting a 3.14 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 10 MLB appearances (nine starts) and 48.2 innings last season, the 23-year-old figures to land in the Athletics' rotation to open the regular season, though a 4.67 FIP suggests some regression is possible heading into his second big-league campaign.