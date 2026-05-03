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Luis Morales News: Dispatched to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Athletics optioned Morales to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

After yielding five earned runs over two innings while tossing 64 pitches in Saturday's 14-6 loss to the Guardians, Morales was unlikely to be available out of the bullpen for at least the next couple of days. The Athletics will swap him off the active roster with a fresh arm in righty Tyler Ferguson, who was recalled from Las Vegas.

Luis Morales
Sacramento Athletics
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