Luis Morales headshot

Luis Morales News: Recalled from Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 10:03am

The Athletics recalled Morales from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

Morales was optioned to Triple-A on April 4 after giving up 10 earned runs in just 7.1 innings across his first two starts. His performance at Las Vegas hasn't been much better (8.76 ERA, 2.23 WHIP), but the A's will bring him back to the big leagues nonetheless to replace Brady Basso. Eleven of Morales' 12 career major-league appearances have been as a starter; however, his recent struggles make it likely that he works in long relief while with the A's.

Luis Morales
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Morales See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Morales See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
20 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
28 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 4
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
28 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
35 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
39 days ago