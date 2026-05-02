Luis Morales News: Recalled from Vegas

The Athletics recalled Morales from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

Morales was optioned to Triple-A on April 4 after giving up 10 earned runs in just 7.1 innings across his first two starts. His performance at Las Vegas hasn't been much better (8.76 ERA, 2.23 WHIP), but the A's will bring him back to the big leagues nonetheless to replace Brady Basso. Eleven of Morales' 12 career major-league appearances have been as a starter; however, his recent struggles make it likely that he works in long relief while with the A's.