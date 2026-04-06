Luis Morales News: Sent back to minors

The Athletics optioned Morales to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Morales had a disastrous first two starts of the season, allowing 10 runs on 13 hits (including four home runs) with a 5:8 K:BB over 7.1 innings. The 23-year-old is one of the Athletics' most talented young arms and showed promise last season, but he'll hope to get sorted out at Las Vegas before getting another opportunity with the big club. The A's have yet to announce who will take Morales' spot in the rotation, but moving J.T. Ginn from the bullpen to the rotation is one option.