Luis Ortiz News: Knocked around in debut

Oritz allowed six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Brewers.

Ortiz gave up three runs in the first and second innings before departing after 37 pitches (20 strikes). He had trouble finding the plate and paid for it. One silver lining was Oritz's fastball velocity which topped out at 97.6 mph. Another is that spring games don't count. The right-hander's career took a leap in 2024, when he posted a 3.32 ERA as a swingman for the Pirates, and Ortiz is expected to win a job as a full-time starter in Cleveland.