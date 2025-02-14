Fantasy Baseball
Luis Patino Injury: Throwing bullpens in camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2025 at 7:32am

Patino (elbow) is throwing bullpens during the early portion of spring training, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Patino underwent Tommy John surgery last April and signed with San Diego on a minor-league deal Jan. 7. His first taste of big-league action came with the Padres in 2020, and he's since logged major-league action with the Rays and White Sox. Though Patino seems to be progressing in his rehab, he isn't expected to be game-ready until around the middle of the season.

