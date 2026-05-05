Luis Pena Injury: Meets with neurologist
Pena met with a neurologist Monday after having not played since collapsing in the dugout April 22 during his last game for High-A Wisconsin, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Pena was transported to a hospital after the incident and showed improvement after receiving IV fluids. All of Pena's subsequent tests have returned normal, but the Brewers will take feedback from the neurologist into account before deciding the young infielder's next steps. Even though he's been out of action for nearly two weeks, Wisconsin has yet to place Pena on its 7-day injured list.
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