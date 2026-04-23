Luis Pena Injury: Needs IV after getting overheated

Pena had to be taken to the hospital after collapsing in the dugout when he became overheated during Wednesday's game with High-A Wisconsin, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The game was called in the eighth inning following the scary incident, but Pena was administered IV fluids at the hospital and is feeling better. Consider him day-to-day. The 19-year-old top prospect is off to a blazing-hot start for the Timber Rattlers, slashing .372/.462/.512 with one home run, six stolen bases and an 8:10 BB:K.