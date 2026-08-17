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Luis Pena News: Arrives at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Brewers promoted Pena from High-A Wisconsin to Double-A Biloxi on Monday.

Pena missed just over a month of action earlier this season after he collapsed during an April 22 game when he became overheated in the Wisconsin dugout, but fortunately, his development wasn't dramatically sidetracked by the scary incident. The 19-year-old shortstop finished his time in the Midwest League with a .298/.384/.420 slash line to go with two home runs and 27 stolen bases across 219 plate appearances.

Luis Pena
Milwaukee Brewers
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