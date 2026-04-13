Luis Pena News: Dialed in for Timber Rattlers

Pena is hitting .500 with five steals and a 4:6 K:BB in six games for High-A Wisconsin.

Pena had essentially followed Jesus Made with each promotion prior to Made's late-2025 cup of coffee at Double-A and ensuing assignment there for the start of 2026. If Pena continues to excel against High-A pitching, particularly with his swing decisions and contact ability, he'll join Made at Double-A soon enough.