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Luis Pena News: Dialed in for Timber Rattlers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Pena is hitting .500 with five steals and a 4:6 K:BB in six games for High-A Wisconsin.

Pena had essentially followed Jesus Made with each promotion prior to Made's late-2025 cup of coffee at Double-A and ensuing assignment there for the start of 2026. If Pena continues to excel against High-A pitching, particularly with his swing decisions and contact ability, he'll join Made at Double-A soon enough.

Luis Pena
Milwaukee Brewers
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