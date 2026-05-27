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Luis Pena News: Making return from 7-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

High-A Wisconsin reinstated Pena (illness) from its 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Pena will rejoin the Wisconsin lineup for the first time in more than a month, serving as the club's designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Wednesday's game against Peoria, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. The 19-year-old infielder had been out of action after collapsing in the Wisconsin dugout after getting overheated in an April 22 game, but he was given the green light to rejoin the affiliate after going 4-for-9 with two extra-base hits, two walks and two stolen bases during a three-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Luis Pena
Milwaukee Brewers
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