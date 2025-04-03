Luis Pena News: Skipping complex ball

Pena will begin the season with Single-A Carolina, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

It was fully anticipated that Jesus Made would skip over the Arizona Complex League and start the year at Single-A, and it's notable that the Brewers also opted to send Pena directly to the Mudcats. Pena, an 18-year-old shortstop with plus-plus speed, hit .393 with one home run and 39 steals in 44 games in the Dominican Summer League. If he can access a bit more pop, he could be a big riser this season on prospect rankings.