Luis Perales News: Heading out of big-league camp

The Nationals optioned Perales to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

Perales is still waiting to make his MLB debut, but his presence on the Nationals' 40-man roster should boost his chances of contributing for the big club at some point in 2026. The 22-year-old right-hander was limited to just three appearances in the minors in 2025 while he spent most of the season completing his recovery from his July 2024 Tommy John surgery. The Nationals will likely give him the chance to stretch out as a starter at Rochester, but if he receives a call-up to the majors later on in 2026, he could work out of the bullpen as Washington aims to manage his workload in his first full season following Tommy John surgery.