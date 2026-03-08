Luis Perales headshot

Luis Perales News: Heading out of big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Nationals optioned Perales to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

Perales is still waiting to make his MLB debut, but his presence on the Nationals' 40-man roster should boost his chances of contributing for the big club at some point in 2026. The 22-year-old right-hander was limited to just three appearances in the minors in 2025 while he spent most of the season completing his recovery from his July 2024 Tommy John surgery. The Nationals will likely give him the chance to stretch out as a starter at Rochester, but if he receives a call-up to the majors later on in 2026, he could work out of the bullpen as Washington aims to manage his workload in his first full season following Tommy John surgery.

Luis Perales
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Perales See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Perales See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
89 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
115 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
143 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
315 days ago