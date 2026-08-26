Luis Perales News: Joins big club
The Nationals recalled Perales from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
Perales will get his first taste of the big leagues after he submitted a 3.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 97:55 K:BB while holding opposing hitters to a .199 average across 96.1 innings in his 25 appearances (19 starts) with Rochester. The 23-year-old righty made his final three appearances at Triple-A as a reliever and will work out of the bullpen to begin his time with Washington. He could be called upon to cover multiple frames in relief in Wednesday's game against the Rockies, as starter Matt Waldron isn't fully stretched out and could be operating as a glorified opener.
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