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Luis Perales News: Set for promotion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Nationals are expected to recall Perales from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

The Nationals believed earlier this month that Perales was on the verge of breaking into the majors, and he will now get his opportunity after posting a 3.64 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 96.1 innings at Triple-A. The 23-year-old righty has worked primarily as a starter this season but will likely begin his MLB career in the bullpen after pitching two innings or fewer in each of his last four minor-league outings. He'll replace Jake Bird on the active roster.

Luis Perales
Washington Nationals
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