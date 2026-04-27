Luis Peralta headshot

Luis Peralta News: Claimed by Cardinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

The Cardinals claimed Peralta off waivers from the Rockies on Monday.

The younger brother of Freddy Peralta, Luis has spent all of this season at Triple-A Albuquerque, where he's been bludgeoned for 14 runs with a 14:13 K:BB over 7.1 frames. The left-hander has collected a 6.03 ERA and 30:23 K:BB in 31.1 innings during his chances at the big-league level. Peralta boasts a 30.2 percent strikeout rate in the minors but also a 13.9 percent walk rate. He will report to Triple-A Memphis.

Luis Peralta
St. Louis Cardinals
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