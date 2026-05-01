Luis Peralta News: Designated for assignment
The Cardinals designated Peralta for assignment Friday.
Peralta was claimed earlier this week, but he's now headed back to waivers without having made an appearance in the Cardinals organization. The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Jared Shuster.
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