Luis Peralta News: DFA'd by Colorado
The Rockies designated Peralta for assignment Tuesday.
The left-hander missed out on Colorado's Opening Day roster and is now losing his place on the 40-man roster after surrendering 14 earned runs with a 14:13 K:BB over 7.1 innings with Triple-A Albuquerque this season. Peralta also struggled int he big leagues last year with a 9.47 ERA and 2.32 WHIP in 22 appearances.
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