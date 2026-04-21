Luis Peralta headshot

Luis Peralta News: DFA'd by Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

The Rockies designated Peralta for assignment Tuesday.

The left-hander missed out on Colorado's Opening Day roster and is now losing his place on the 40-man roster after surrendering 14 earned runs with a 14:13 K:BB over 7.1 innings with Triple-A Albuquerque this season. Peralta also struggled int he big leagues last year with a 9.47 ERA and 2.32 WHIP in 22 appearances.

Luis Peralta
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Peralta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Peralta See More
Closer Encounters: Reliever Trade Madness!
MLB
Closer Encounters: Reliever Trade Madness!
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
August 1, 2024