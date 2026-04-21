Luis Peralta News: DFA'd by Colorado

The Rockies designated Peralta for assignment Tuesday.

The left-hander missed out on Colorado's Opening Day roster and is now losing his place on the 40-man roster after surrendering 14 earned runs with a 14:13 K:BB over 7.1 innings with Triple-A Albuquerque this season. Peralta also struggled int he big leagues last year with a 9.47 ERA and 2.32 WHIP in 22 appearances.