Luis Peralta News: Misses out on roster spot

Colorado optioned Peralta to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

The left-hander finished 2025 working in the majors but is set to open 2026 in the minor leagues. Peralta had a 9.47 ERA and 16:18 K:BB across 19 frames in the big leagues last year, and he wasn't much better at Triple-A with a 9.09 ERA.

