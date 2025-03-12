Luis Rengifo Injury: At-bats in minors game Wednesday

Rengifo (hamstring) will get some at-bats in a minor-league game Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rengifo will not play the field or run the bases as he recovers from a hamstring issue, but this will allow him to get his timing down at the plate. The switch hitter has not been ruled out for Opening Day, but between him being eased into camp following last year's wrist surgery and the more recent hamstring issue, he's played just one Cactus League game.